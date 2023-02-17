Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane admits he only trains grappling once he has a fight announced: “I’m lazy, that’s the truth”

UFC star Ciryl Gane has admitted that he only really starts training properly once a fight is actually announced.

Next month at UFC 285, Ciryl Gane will return to action as he prepares to battle Jon Jones. In doing so, he’ll be going after the UFC heavyweight championship.

The Frenchman has previously held the interim strap but when taking on Francis Ngannou for the undisputed crown, he was unable to get the job done.

Jones, meanwhile, has been out of action for three years, with this serving as his heavyweight debut.

‘Bon Gamin’ is already being counted out by a lot of fans and pundits. Alas, if his win over Tai Tuivasa proved anything, it’s that he’s an absolute monster on the feet.

However, as he noted in a recent interview, it turns out that he isn’t exactly grinding 24/7 in the gym.

“I love grappling,” Gane recently told La Sueur in French. “But unfortunately, I’m lazy, that’s the truth. I only train when a fight is announced. I have a lot of media obligations. Professional opportunities outside of the sport. You can’t say no to all these things. I also have to give time to my family, rest well.”

Gane’s big regret

“If I look back at my career, this a regret: I only train when a fight is announced,” Gane said. “I had my fight against Tuivasa (in September), barely trained since then, and now I’m back it since the Jones fight has been announced.”

UFC 285 will take place on Saturday, March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 285 will take place on Saturday, March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.