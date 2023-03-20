Jennifer Maia accuses Casey O’Neill of being “very greased up” in their fight at UFC 286: “That really threw me off”

Jennifer Maia has accused Casey O’Neill of being greased up during their UFC 286 encounter last weekend.

As part of the main card at UFC 286, Jennifer Maia and Casey O’Neill battled it out at flyweight. The two locked horns in what proved to be a competitive, entertaining contest.

In the end, it was Maia who wound up getting her hand raised. It furthers her quest for another shot at the world title as she attempts to finally reach the top of the division at the age of 34.

As it turns out, though, there may be more to their collision than initially met the eye. During the post-UFC 286 press conference, the Brazilian made quite the accusation towards O’Neill.

“I’m happy with my performance, but I have so much more to show,” Maia told reporters in her UFC 286 post-fight news conference. “I really wanted to show you guys my ground game, but Casey was very greased up, very oily, very slippery, and that really threw me off.”

Maia accuses O’Neill

“Listen, I don’t want to take shots like this – it can be skin moisturizer – but definitely I know it was not just sweat.”

“The first time we locked bodies (I noticed) – as soon as we locked bodies against the cage,” Maia said. “I have a very strong game against the cage, and I felt it extremely difficult to get a hold of her and keep a hold of her because she was so slippery. So I had to abandon that and go to boxing.”

For O’Neill, this served as her first defeat in professional mixed martial arts.

For O'Neill, this served as her first defeat in professional mixed martial arts.