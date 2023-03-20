Colby Covington unloads on “dog-faced clown” Khamzat Chimaev: “The guy couldn’t hold my jockstrap”

UFC star Colby Covington has taken a shot at Khamzat Chimaev as he prepares to make his return to the Octagon.

The big story coming out of UFC 286, obviously, is the rise of Leon Edwards. However, Colby Covington made sure to make some headlines of his own too.

‘Chaos’ weighed in as the back-up fighter for the main event on Friday. Then, after the main event concluded, he took part in an on-air interview with Megan Olivi in which he made it clear that he wants to take on ‘Rocky’ next.

Prior to that, though, many had questioned what his next move would be. The popular opinion for a long time was that he’d throw down with Khamzat Chimaev.

In a media scrum at the event in London, Covington gave some pretty honest thoughts on ‘Borz’.

“I was referring to that dog-faced motherf—ker [Khamzat],” Covington said. “He talks all this s—, dude. He said all these things about me in the media. Yeah, of course they’re going to say things in the media, they don’t say things to my face or in the octagon. He’s been saying, ‘Oh, I want to fight for the title at 170, I want to fight Colby,’ this and that. Dude, the guy quit to the common cold. The guy quit on a weight cut when he had the best professionals that the UFC [Performance Institute] can offer.

Covington rips into Chimaev

“Millions of dollars put into this guy in marketing, and this guy had the easiest fight in the division, the soy boy Nate Diaz,” Covington continued. “And he still couldn’t make weight. He missed weight by nine pounds and he’s laughing it off like this is a f—ing joke. He’s a f—ing joke, the guy sucks at fighting, he’s unprofessional, and I don’t ever want to hear that guy’s name again. You guys hype him up to be this giant, the guy couldn’t hold my jockstrap.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Will we ever see Colby Covington vs Khamzat Chimaev? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!