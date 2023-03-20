UFC President Dana White weighs in on the ongoing saga between Conor McGregor and USADA: “I don’t get involved in the drug testing situation whatsoever”

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the ongoing situation between Conor McGregor and USADA.

For the last few weeks, the story between Conor McGregor and USADA has been developing at a rapid pace. Between Conor still not being in the testing pool to both parties throwing shots at one another, nobody is really sure what’s happening.

Dana White, as we know, has always been a big advocate of UFC’s relationship with USADA. Back in 2016, that came under fire when Brock Lesnar was seemingly given an exemption to compete at UFC 200.

It doesn’t seem as if we’re going to be getting any real clarity for quite some time. Still, there’s a while to go before we get any expected developments or announcements.

During his post-UFC 286 press conference, White clearly wasn’t interested in dwelling on the subject.

“Um, have you ever heard of (UFC senior VP of athlete health and performance) Jeff Novitzky? Ask him these questions. I don’t give a sh*t about any of that stuff anymore. That’s his problem. I don’t get involved in the drug testing situation whatsoever, I know nothing about it, and I don’t want to know nothing about it. I leave it to the expert. He’s the expert in this thing, and you guys call him and interview him anytime about it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

White has had enough

It’s not unusual for Dana White to be snappy with the media, especially with issues such as this. He’s the kind of president who wants to focus on the positives instead of the negatives.

With that being said, the headlines aren’t going away anytime soon.

Do you think this was the right response from Dana White? When should we expect to see Conor McGregor return? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!