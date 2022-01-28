Jasmine Jasudavicius says friend is getting a tattoo of her face after losing UFC bet, explains why she wants to fight Casey O’Neill

Jasmine Jasudavicius always knew she would get to the UFC and she made a bet to prove that.

Jasudavicius was always considered one of the best Canadian prospects and at UFC 270 she made her UFC debut with a decision win over Kay Hansen. Although she got her hand raised, the Canadian admitted she did want a brawl but her coaches told her not to.

“I just wanted to scrap but I knew my best chance of winning was using my jab and using the reach advantage I had,” Jasudavicius said to BJPENN.com. “However, I did want a dogfight and to just threw down but my coach had to remind me we needed to get through this debut clean and start off my UFC tenure with a win.”

Not only did Jasudavicius get her first UFC win, but her making the walk to the Octagon won her a bet. Years ago, Jasudavicius’ friend told her if she made it to the UFC she would get a tattoo of her face on her. Well, now that the Canadian is the UFC, she says the tattoo will happen in the very near future.

“It’s not booked yet but we are going to do it in the very near future, we are just deciding if it should be a cartoon or a real picture of me,” Jasudavicius explained. “I told her she didn’t have to do it but she said it was a bet and I committed to making it to the UFC so she is committing to this. She’s the best for actually doing it.”

Not only did Jasmine Jasudavicius win the bet, but she is 1-0 in the promotion and didn’t take much damage. She isn’t opposed to making a quick turnaround but she says she would like to fight Casey O’Neill sometime in the near future.

“I don’t really know, I’m open to taking a little break and getting a full camp. But, if a short notice opportunity comes up I’d definitely jump at that chance,” Jasudavicius said. “I took no damage in that fight so I am ready to fight again and start working my way up the rankings.

“It’s pretty much whoever the UFC offers. I did have that King Casey O’Neill commented about my fight with a yawn emoji,” Jasudavicius continued. “So, f**k it, if Roxanne pulls out I want that fight as I know I beat her, I think that would be sick. I would love that opportunity because after I beat her I’m in the top-15 just like that.”

Who would you like to see Jasmine Jasudavicius fight next?