Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns targeted for UFC 273

Khamzat Chimaev has been begging for a UFC contender for the past few months. It seems that he’s finally going to get it.

‘Borz’ has recently been calling out seemingly anyone and everyone for a fight. Even slamming top figures such as Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor, and Brock Lesnar. However, he’s been unable to get any high-profile bout since his destruction of Li Jingliang in October 2021.

However, according to Combate’s Raphael Marinho, he will soon get his wish. Chimaev is allegedly going to be throwing down with top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. That is, if Chimaev’s US VISA is approved in time for the bout.

Originally, the two fighters were set to be on UFC 274 in Brazil. However, that card has recently been moved. In response, the UFC has decided to throw the massive welterweight clash on UFC 273 as a result.

Além das duas disputas de cinturão envolvendo brasileiros (Glover e Do Bronx), UFC negociava para ter Gilbert Durinho X Khamzat Chimaev no Brasil. Tendência agora é que a luta seja antecipada para 9 de abril, a depender da aprovação do visto de entrada nos EUA de Chimaev. — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) January 28, 2022

The fight is one that both men have been clamoring for, especially Gilbert Burns. The Brazilian has been calling out Chimaev over the past few months and has seemingly been one of the few to challenge the Swede.

The fight is likely to be a title eliminator bout, with the winner receiving a title shot next. While UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s next bout has yet to be confirmed, he’s expected to face Leon Edwards in a rematch later this year. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ defeated ‘Rocky’ during their first encounter in 2015.

Both Burns and Chimaev are riding a wave of momentum heading into their bout as well. ‘Durinho’ has won seven of his last eights in the Octagon. His most recent trip to the cage saw him defeat Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson via unanimous decision.

Chimaev, on the other hand, is arguably the UFC’s most hyped prospect. Sitting at 10-0 in his professional career, he’s dominated all four of his bouts in the octagon to date.

Who would you pick in this welterweight showdown? Khamzat Chimaev or Gilbert Burns?