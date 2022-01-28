Kevin Lee says his UFC release was retaliation stemming from Francis Ngannou’s contract dispute

Kevin Lee, 29, (18-7 MMA) former UFC interim lightweight title contender was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship in November 2021.

Lee’s manager, Marquel Martin, of Creative Artists Agency, had indicated that ‘The Motown Phenom’ had multiple fights left on his contract but the UFC decided to terminate him anyways.

Kevin Lee is also speaking out about his release and doesn’t believe it was solely based on his performance in the cage. Lee, who shares the same management company as Francis Ngannou, thinks contract disputes with the heavyweight champion played a part in his own dismissal.

In speaking with ‘MMA Junkie’, Lee commented on his release from the UFC:

“To say I was surprised – no, not really, I know the back end and all the stuff that goes behind closed doors. They really showed me no respect toward the end.

I feel like I ate a lot of the flak for guys like Francis Ngannou in his situation with them. They used me as kind of like a pawn and a scapegoat. And really, I hope other fighters kind of see that. That’s what they do to you.

They didn’t like the way negotiations was handled with Francis, so they took it out on me to kind of show (CAA) a lesson. But I think in the end, we’re going to show that you can’t necessarily treat people like this, and there’s many other ways to make money and kind of outshine them. So we’re going to beat them one way or the other.”

Following his UFC release, Lee signed on with Eagle FC, an MMA promotion company established in 2020 by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Lee is currently scheduled to fight Diego Sanchez in the Eagle FC 46 main event on March 11th in Miami, Florida. Kevin Lee is still considered a big name in the lightweight and welterweight categories.

What do you think of Lee's comments on why he was let go from the UFC? Will you be watching his fights under the Eagle FC banner?