Charles Oliveira welcomes fights against Conor McGegor, Paul Felder and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Following his knockout victory over Jared Gordon at UFC Sao Paulo, UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira called out some of the biggest names in the division.

“Do Bronx” said during the event’s post-fight press conference that he is open to fights against superstar Conor McGregor, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and a rematch against rival Paul Felder. He would like to fight at UFC 245, if possible.

Check out what Oliveira said below (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I came here to fight, and now, I’m calling out some names. My coach is going to see what’s best. I want to fight on the last card of the year. I didn’t take any punches. I’m 100 percent (healthy),” Oliveira said.

“It can be Conor McGregor, it could be Paul Felder.”

The win over Gordon upped Oliveira’s current win streak to six-straight fights, including back-to-back knockout wins over Gordon and Nik Lentz. Oliveira is most well-known for his incredible submission game, holding the record for most submission wins in UFC history with 13. But as we’ve seen from his recent performances, Oliveira is really rounding out his game and becoming a serious contender at 155lbs. He entered the fight with Gordon as the No. 13 ranked contender in the UFC lightweight division.

To that end, Oliveira said his goal is to fight for the belt, and he spoke about a potential matchup against the UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov.

“Everyone’s talking about Khabib. I’m better than him standing up. If it goes to the ground, I’m not going to be afraid of him,” Oliveira said.

While fights against McGregor and Nurmagomedov are unlikely to happen anytime soon, a rematch against Felder could. Since losing by TKO to Felder in December 2017, Oliveira has gone 6-0 with six victories by stoppage. With Felder also coming off of a win over Edson Barboza, perhaps a rematch with Oliveira makes sense for both men their next time out.

Would you be interested in watching Charles Oliveira fight Conor McGregor, Paul Felder, or Khabib Nurmagomedov?