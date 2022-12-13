Jared Gordon eyes rematch with Paddy Pimblett in London: “With all the controversy with our fight I’d love to run it back”

Jared Gordon is hoping to rematch Paddy Pimblett.

Gordon and Pimblett fought in the co-main event of UFC 282 in a highly anticipated bout, in what many thought was going to be the Brit’s toughest test of his UFC career. Early on, that appeared to be the case as Gordon was landing some good left hooks.

The second and third rounds were close but most fighters thought Gordon would get the decision win. Yet, when the scorecard was read it was Pimblett winning a unanimous decision which shocked many. However, Pimblett didn’t think the fight was that close.

“That wasn’t close,” Pimblett said after the win. “I won the first two rounds and then coasted in the third. I knew I won the first two rounds easily. Jared’s one tough motherf****r. Hats off to Jared.”

Many fans and fighters said Jared Gordon was robbed, including himself, and now he is hoping to get the rematch to prove he won the first time.

With all the controversy with our Fight Id love to run it back with you in London @theufcbaddy I have no ill will towards you, as a matter of fact I really like you😂 @stoolpresidente maybe we can all work together and between Paddy and I there’s no way we can’t help others and https://t.co/vdWKiBZuR4 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 13, 2022

“With all the controversy with our Fight Id love to run it back with you in London @theufcbaddy I have no ill will towards you, as a matter of fact I really like you @stoolpresidente maybe we can all work together and between Paddy and I there’s no way we can’t help others and we can beat each other up again in the mean time for everyone’s entertainment! The people want it, and we can settle this on your turf,” Gordon tweeted.

Whether or not the UFC will book the rematch between Jared Gordon and Paddy Pimblett is uncertain. However, if they both keep winning, then perhaps they end up fighting down the line in what would be another highly-anticipated fight.

With the loss, Gordon dropped to 19-6 as a pro and 7-5 in the UFC. Prior to the loss to Pimblett, he beat Leonardo Santos by decision.

Would you like to see a rematch between Jared Gordon and Paddy Pimblett?