Aljamain Sterling fires back at Raul Rosas Jr. following the 18-year-olds challenge

Aljamain Sterling has fired back at the newest youngster on the UFC roster, Raul Rosas Jr.

Sterling has faced a staggering amount of criticism during his time as the UFC bantamweight champion. The 33-year-old achieved a lifelong dream of becoming UFC champion in 2021. However, there was significant controversy surrounding the victory after his opponent Petr Yan was disqualified.

Since then, Sterling has continued to silence his doubters defending the belt twice. Still, the contenders and up-and-coming fighters in the division bark at the man at the top.

It’s no surprise to see the division’s upper echelon call out Sterling, but many were shocked when UFC newcomer Rosas Jr. called out the champ after his debut at UFC 282 this past weekend.

Rosas Jr. took one step closer to his goal of becoming the youngest champion in the history of the company. The 18-year-old bagged a first-round submission over Jay Perrin at UFC 282 and had the T-Mobile arena in the palm of his hand.

Following the victory, Dana White’s Contender Series standout continued to reach for the stars. Firstly, asking to fight this upcoming weekend at the Apex and the pay-per-view set for Rio de Janeiro next month. Secondly, despite having one fight under his belt in the promotion, believing he’s ready to face Sterling for bantamweight gold.

Sterling responded with some light-hearted humour, tweeting , “They should make that fight next. I really think that Rosas will fu*k him up! I heard Cejudos out and Rosas is in.”

UFC Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling responds to Raul Rosas Jr.

They should make that fight next. I really think that Rosas will fu*k him up! I heard Cejudos out and Rosas is in. https://t.co/rSbA6EIzUu — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 13, 2022

Although not officially confirmed, Sterling is set to welcome former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo back to action. Sterling expressed an interest in testing himself against Cejudo but did believe a fight with No.1 ranked contender Sean O’Malley was the bigger fight financially. Ultimately, White decided to go with Sterling vs. Cejudo.

Cejudo retired in 2020 but stayed heavily involved in the sport in a coaching role. The Olympic gold medallist teased a return and called for a fight with Sterling for some time. March 2023, which is the rumoured date, he’ll be granted his wish.

What do you make of Raul Rosas Jr? Does he have the potential to be a world champion in the future?