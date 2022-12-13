Sean Strickland reacts to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of UFC President Dana White: “Dana is a business man and we are the cattle”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has reacted to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of Dana White.

It’s been an eventful few days for the UFC president, mainly due to their pay-per-view offering last Saturday. Both of the top two bouts on UFC 282 in Las Vegas were highly controversial. In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett eeked out a decision victory over Jared Gordon. That’s despite many believing ‘The Baddy’ deserved his first loss in the promotion.

Following that bout, light-heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw. As a result, the 205-pound title was left vacant. The former champion Jiri Prochazka famously vacated the title following a brutal shoulder injury last month.

In the post-fight press conference, White blasted the main event, stating that he zoned out after round three. Along with that, he immediately announced another vacant light-heavyweight title fight, as Glover Teixeira is now slated to face Jamahal Hill.

Those comments didn’t go over well with former UFC veteran Josh Thomson. On his podcast Weighing In, the former Strikeforce lightweight champion seemed to go after White for his immediate announcement after the main event. Thomson stated:

Yeah, Dana doesn’t give a f*ck. These guys are still in the back getting stitched up and getting ice on their shins and f*cking Dana is already announcing the next title fight in the weight class they just fought for. He doesn’t give a s*it.”

For his part, Sean Strickland, who is set to headline UFC Vegas 66 this weekend against Jared Cannonier, has chimed in. ‘Tarzan’ seemed to agree with Thomson on the overall point that White doesn’t directly care about them.

However, the middleweight contender doesn’t see it as a bad thing. Instead, he just sees it as how the mixed-martial-arts game goes.

Sean Strickland reacts to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of Dana White: ‘We are prostitutes lmao.” pic.twitter.com/98qEUw0lTZ — Chris De Santiago (@chris_dsantiago) December 13, 2022

“We are prostitutes lmao [there] is nothing wrong with that but stop acting like we’re anything more. Dana is a business man and we are the cattle lmao just how the world works.”

