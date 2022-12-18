Jared Cannonier speaks on UFC Vegas 66 victory over Sean Strickland: “I felt confident that I won that fight in general”

Jared Cannonier has spoken out on his UFC Vegas 66 win over Sean Strickland.

Cannonier and Strickland did battle this past Saturday inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The five-round bout went the distance, and Cannonier was awarded the split decision victory. It’s a decision that Strickland did not agree with.

During the UFC Vegas 66 post-fight press conference, Cannonier expressed his belief that the judges got this one right (via MMAFighting.com).

“I definitely thought I won at least three of the five rounds,” Cannonier said at the post-fight press conference. “I felt confident that I won three out of five rounds. On top of that, I felt confident that I won the fight in general.”

Cannonier went on to discuss working on ways to stifle Strickland’s game plan.

“I would say he’s good at what he does” Cannonier said. “He’s really good at moving forward, putting that jab out there, and then getting out of the way. If I gave him the look like, ‘Here I come,’ he was already aware, primed, and either ready to counter with his check hook or whatever combination he was going to throw or just move away and avoid it all together. But that was one thing we had been working on leading up to the [Israel] Adesanya fight, entering on our opponents without getting overextended, and once you get in, then you can start opening up with the big strikes that I love so much.”

Jared Cannonier is hoping that the win over Strickland will at least net him a number-one contender bout for the UFC Middleweight Championship.