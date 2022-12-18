Sean O’Malley claims he turned down invitation to attend birthday party for Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son

Sean O’Malley had no interest in taking a trip to Chechnya.

O’Malley is rising in the UFC’s bantamweight division. He recently picked up the biggest win of his pro MMA career, defeating Petr Yan via split decision back in October. He now finds himself sitting at the number 1 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

Recently, footage surfaced of former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Henry Cejduo in Chechnya. Taking to his “BROMALLEY” podcast, O’Malley claimed he turned down an invitation to attend the trip for Ramzan Kadyrov’s son birthday party (h/t LowKickMMA.com).

“The reason we really never ended up going [to Chechnya] was – who was this for? And we never really got an answer,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast. “I’m like, ‘F*ck that’… So, obviously, Henry’s (Cejudo) gonna take the f*cking money, he’s literally probably made one million dollars in his whole career fighting. So he’s probably broke – needs it to get to Russia.

“They went over to Chechnya, and the guy (Ramzan Kadyrov), he’s a murderer, basically – the top dog, best friends with (Vladmir) Putin – not a good person,” Sean O’Malley explained. “And that’s who they went there with, to his kid’s birthday party.”

Kadyrov recently took issue with the split draw in the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz. He expressed his belief that the UFC should create a system that eliminates “bias” when it comes to judging.