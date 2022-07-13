Jan Blachowicz open to Kamaru Usman showdown: “Why not?”

Jan Blachowicz is open to a fight with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

The Poland-native is fresh off a TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Vegas 54 in May. Blachowicz hopes that the win was enough to secure a title shot next time out. However, if he doesn’t end up fighting Jiri Prochazka, he’d be fine with another fight.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has been vocal about a move up in weight. However, not just a move up one weight class, but two. Earlier this week, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ called for a fight against either the light-heavyweight champion or Blachowicz.

As of now, the welterweight titleholder is set to face Leon Edwards next month. However, if he wins that bout, he expects to go full-steam ahead on a move up to 205-pounds.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

That’s a fight that would be good for Jan Blachowicz. The former light-heavyweight titleholder discussed the bout on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. While the 39-year-old admitted a showdown with Usman wouldn’t be his first choice, he’d still take the fight.

The Polish fighter also discussed a run-in that he had with Kamaru Usman earlier this month at UFC 276. Blachowicz took away that the welterweight champion is big enough to have success at light-heavyweight. However, he won’t have any success against him.

[Kamaru Usman] is big y’know, so who knows? If he wants to do it, if not Jiri why not him? … Everybody leave the arena, and I meet him, and I don’t know how it happened, it just happened. He’s a big guy, but it’s also perspective. Of course [he could have success at 205], just not with me. If he were fighting me, he would lose.”

What do you think about Jan Blachowicz vs. Kamaru Usman? Sound off in the comment section below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below