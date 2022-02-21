Jan Blachowicz shares the “secret” behind his victory over Israel Adesanya

Jan Blachowicz has shared his “secret” behind his victory over Israel Adesanya.

We’re less than a year removed from the Polish fighter’s upset over ‘The Last Stylebender’. Many expected the current UFC middleweight champion to go in and secure champ-champ status at UFC 259. However, Jan Blachowicz had over plans that night in Las Vegas.

After a few close early rounds, the 38-year-old dominated the latter half of the fight. Mixing in his underrated grappling skills, he went on to defeat Adesanya via unanimous decision. In the process, he also handed ‘The Last Stylebender’ the first defeat of his professional MMA career.

Now, almost a year later, Jan Blachowicz has shared his secret to defeating Adesanya. In an interview with Sportsnaut, he explained why his undefeated foe wasn’t able to steamroll him as he had everyone else.

“It was because I’m Jan Blachowicz, they are not,” Blachowicz said. “This is the biggest difference. In this fight, I took my legendary Polish power with me. That’s it. This is the secret, legendary Polish power. If I don’t forget it in the hotel room I beat everybody. If I forget it, not.” – said Jan Blachowicz to Sportsnaut (h/t MMANews)

While Jan Blachowicz may have dominated Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, he’s now looking to get back on track. The Pole lost his UFC light heavyweight strap to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 in November 2021. While he was scheduled to face Aleksandar Rakic next month, he was forced to pull out due to injury.

His current return date and opponent to the octagon is unknown. However, whoever he faces in his return will have to deal with his legendary Polish power, which is no easy task.

What do you think about Jan Blachowicz’s comments about defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 259? Who would you pick in a rematch between the two champions?