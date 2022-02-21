Bobby Green explains why he took Islam Makhachev fight: “I’m not crazy, I’m f*cking nuts”

Bobby Green accepted a fight with Islam Makhachev on ten days’ notice to prove something to fans.

‘King’ competed earlier this month at UFC 271 against Nasrat Haqparast, winning via unanimous decision. Just days after the win, he got an offer to fight Islam Makhachev in his first main event after Beneil Dariush withdrew. Green accepted the fight on just ten days’ notice.

Thanks to the short notice, the fight will be contested at a 160-pound catchweight. Bobby Green explained on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that he’s already cut a lot of weight, and that the catchweight is necessary. He also responded to Chael Sonnen‘s comments about the fight, who pondered why the fight isn’t at lightweight.

Furthermore, he noted that he accepted the fight to prove to fans that he’s nuts. He also wants to show the rest of the division how it’s done.

“I’ve cut 20-25 pounds in three or four days. I heard Chael Sonnen saying something like, ‘Why does Bobby Green want a catchweight?’. You have no idea what I do in my offtime, I’m an all-you-can-eat sushi guy. I’m a big 55’er. I know I make this s*it look easy, but there’s always some things you have coming from those fights. Now they want me to take it and run it back again. This is nuts. But I want to show people, I’m not crazy, I’m f*cking nuts.” – said Bobby Green on The MMA Hour.

Green continued, “I’m going to show you some real g s*it. Get in there, and do this with the highest-ranked guy in the division. I’m going to walk in there like a gangster, and punch that guy right in his f*cking face. I’m gonna keep hitting him in his face until he goes down.”

