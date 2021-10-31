Jan Blachowicz reacts following title loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267: “I think I leave legendary Polish power in hotel room”

Jan Blachowicz has reacted following his disappointing title loss to Glover Teixeira at today’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi.

Blachowicz (28-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Israel Adesanya back in March. The Polish powerhouse had entered Saturday’s contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, which included three victories by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA) had entered today’s UFC 267 main event sporting a five-fight winning streak. The 42-year-old had most previously competed eleven months ago, where he earned a submission victory over Thiago Santos.

Although Jan Blachowicz was the betting favorite to retain his title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267, that did not prove to be the case. Instead, the 42-year-old challenger put on a dominant performance which culminated in a second-round submission victory.

It was a very disappointing showing from Blachowicz, who admitted something was off during his appearance at the UFC 267 post-fight press conference.

“Everything goes wrong with me. I think I leave legendary Polish power in hotel room,” Blachowicz joked. “I don’t know (what happened). I just wasn’t champion today. He was. He is.”

Jan Blachowicz was then asked if his issues today were more mental than physical.

“I don’t know. I need time to think about it. But for sure something was bad. It wasn’t me. I don’t want to explain myself, he beat me. Everybody see that, so it is what it is. It’s not like it is over. I am not a quitter. I will come back for sure. I need to rest, for sure take a little bit (of time off). But for sure I will come back. I am not a quitter and not a coward. I will not quit.”

