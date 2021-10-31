Dana White reveals what Khamzat Chimaev was yelling at him during his fight at UFC 267

Dana White has shared what Khamzat Chimaev was yelling at him during his fight with Li Jingliang at today’s UFC 267 event.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA), one of the UFC’s most highly touted prospects, was returning to action for the first time in 13 months today in Abu Dhabi. In his most previous effort last September, ‘Borz’ had scored a sensational 18-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here).

Meanwhile, Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 267 event looking to build off the momentum of his incredible knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbio from back in January. ‘The Leech’ had gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances prior to today’s scrap with Khamzat Chimaev.

Today’s Chimaev vs. Jingliang matchup proved to be a lopsided and short-lived affair. Khamzat was able to score an early takedown and as soon as the fight hit the canvas he began yelling at Dana White. It was hard to hear over the broadcast what exactly ‘Borz’ was saying to the UFC boss, but he definitely got in a few words before locking in a fight-ending rear-naked choke on ‘The Leech’.

With today’s impressive victory, Khamzat Chimaev has now gone a perfect 4-0 in his UFC career, earning all four wins by way of stoppage.

Dana White heaped praise on ‘Borz’ during today’s UFC 267 post-fight press conference and also shared what Chimaev was yelling at him with reporters.

“He was yelling crazy sh*t at me the whole fight,” White said. “I don’t know why. But he was basically just saying ‘I’m going to fight everybody’ and ‘I’m going to fight Brock Lesnar, I don’t care who it is.’ Like I said before, he’s special man.”

