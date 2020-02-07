UFC 247 weigh-in results: Jon Jones, Dominick Reyes on point

The UFC 247 weigh-ins took place Friday morning and all 24 fighters scheduled to fight on Saturday’s pay-per-view card made weight for the event.

In the main event of the evening, both the champion and challenger successfully made weight, meaning we officially have a title fight. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones weighed in one pound under the championship title fight limit at 204lbs. His opponent for the fight, Dominick Reyes, came in at the championship weight limit of 205lbs.

The co-main event is also a title fight and both the champion and challenger successfully made weight. UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko weighed in at 124.5lbs, and challenger Katlyn Chookagian also weighed in at 124.5lbs, meaning both fighters came in a half-pound under the championship fight limit.

The rest of the fighters on the card all made weight with no issues whatsoever. The heavyweight fighters on the card were Juan Adams and Justin Tafa, who came in at 266lbs and 265.5lbs, respectively, for their main card heavyweight brawl. The other heavyweight fight on the main card featuring Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi saw the fighters come in at 261.5lbs and 246.5lbs, respectively, both well under the heavyweight limit.

Check out the rest of the UFC 247 weigh-in results below (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC 247 Main Card:

Light heavyweight title bout: Jon Jones (204) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Women’s flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (124.5)

Heavyweight bout: Juan Adams (266) vs. Justin Tafa (265.5)

Featherweight bout: Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis (261.5) vs. Ilir Latifi (246.5)

UFC 247 Undercard:

Middleweight bout: Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Antonio Arroyo (186)

Women’s flyweight bout: Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Lauren Murphy (125)

Welterweight bout: Alex Morono (171) vs. Kalinn Williams (169)

Bantamweight bout: Miles Johns (135) vs. Mario Bautista (135)

Bantamweight bout: vs. Domingo Pilarte (135.5) vs. Journey Newson (135.5)

Bantamweight bout: Andre Ewell (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)

Featherweight bout: Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)

