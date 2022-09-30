Jamahal Hill sounds off after DWCS winners are added to the UFC video game while he remains absent

Jamahal Hill has questioned why some Contender Series alumni are making it into the UFC’s latest video game when he hasn’t.

Ever since his surprise submission loss to Paul Craig, Jamahal Hill has been on an absolute tear in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 31-year-old has been able to rattle off three straight wins, which included a sensational finish over Johnny Walker as well as a hard-fought triumph against veteran Thiago Santos.

Hill has been looking for recognition from the promotion but in recent times, he hasn’t felt like he’s been appreciated enough – with the UFC 4 saga seemingly being the final straw.

It was announced recently that Raul Rosas Jr and Bo Nickal will be added to the UFC 4 game, with the promotion seemingly using their success on Dana White’s Contender Series as a way to boost their profile even further.

Hill, who made his name on the very same show, has had the following to say on the matter.

I was never trippin about being in the game but this shit is funny!!! Anything to not promote me but yet use my ideas and content!!! I see what it is and I’m good with it just miss me with that fake “we love em” bs and all that!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 30, 2022

Hill has never been shy to speak his mind and given where he stands in the light heavyweight division, that makes all the sense in the world, with some believing he could be just one or two big wins away from a title shot.

At this point, we imagine he’ll be getting a promotional boost sooner rather than later.

