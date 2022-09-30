Daniel Cormier explains why Colby Covington could be “the best match up” for Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier has explained why Colby Covington vs Khamzat Chimaev is the right welterweight match-up for the UFC to make.

The future of the welterweight division is certainly looking pretty interesting now that Leon Edwards is the champion, leaving a parade of top contenders on the outside looking in.

- Advertisement -

Two examples of fighters who are on the verge of a crack at the belt are Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington, who have been linked with a bout against one another many times in the past.

Alas, Chimaev sent some mixed messages last week when declaring that he wanted to move to middleweight, before quickly running it back and indicating that he now wants to meet Covington after all.

- Advertisement -

Daniel Cormier, who has been watching these developments closely, recently gave his own thoughts on the situation.

“He is now targeting what has been the second best welterweight in the world for a really long time in Colby Covington. 17-3, all-American wrestler at Oregon State University.”

“I will say this without a shadow of a doubt – if not for Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington would be the welterweight champion of the world. We have seen him dominate guys like Masvidal, Robbie Lawler and RDA.”

- Advertisement -

“This is by far the best match-up for Khamzat Chimaev at this moment, if Leon Edwards is gonna fight Kamaru Usman as so many of us expect in their trilogy fight.”

“Colby Covington can match Khamzat in most of those areas where we generally will say Khamzat has the advantage.”

What do you think about the idea of Colby Covington squaring off with Khamzat Chimaev? Who would you favour to win that fight and would they automatically serve as the next number one contender for the title shot? Let us know your thoughts on this down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -