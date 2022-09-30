Bo Nickal confused after receiving callout from Darren Till: “It’s a cute thing of you to say, having just got absolutely bodied by Derek Brunson”

Bo Nickal was left feeling pretty confused this week after hearing that Darren Till had issued a callout to him on social media.

While he hasn’t exactly been on the best run of form lately, Darren Till is still viewed by many as one of the most entertaining figures in mixed martial arts. The Liverpudlian knows how to get people talking and later this year, he’ll attempt to get back to winning ways when he collides with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282.

Bo Nickal, meanwhile, will make his full UFC debut on the very same card when he meets Jamie Pickett after two successful appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Nickal hasn’t been shy about calling out some big names including Khamzat Chimaev, with his teammate Darren Till responding with a suggestion of his own – a meeting between himself and Bo at some point down the road.

The amateur wrestling star wasn’t a fan of being told Till would “drive the left hand through his skull”, and retorted in the following clip.

EXCLUSIVE: Bo Nickal FIRES BACK at Darren Till pic.twitter.com/8nwkBxYgKx — Thiccc Boy Fight News (@TBFightNews) September 29, 2022

“Darren – very, very cute, I guess that’s my first impression. It’s a cute thing of you to say, having just gotten absolutely bodied by Derek Brunson, another wrestler, another grappler who is a tough dude.

“I don’t know why you would say something like that, knowing what I could do to you. So, hopefully we fight in the future and hopefully you’re ready, good luck.”

It probably isn’t a match-up we’re going to see anytime soon, but the contrast of Till vs Nickal would certainly be fun to watch unfold on the big stage.

What are your thoughts on this mini feud? Who would you favour to win between Darren Till and Bo Nickal? Let us know your thoughts on this and more down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

