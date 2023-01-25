Jamahal Hill responds to Jiri Prochazka’s callout: “Where you at though?”

Jamahal Hill has responded to Jiri Prochazka.

Hill became the UFC’s new light heavyweight champion at UFC 283 when he beat Glover Teixeira by decision in Brazil. Of course, Prochazka was the champ – as he submitted Teixeira in June – but vacated the belt due to an injury.

After the event, Prochazka took to social media to call out Hill and let him know he is returning soon.

“Congratulations. I’m coming. I’m coming!” Prochazka screamed.

To no surprise, Hill decided to respond to Prochazka’s callout and also made his video look similar to Prochazka’s.

“Where you at though? Where you at though? By the way, that’s what she said. That’s what she said!,” Hill responded.

Jiri Prochazka is a fight Jamahal Hill has wanted ever since the Czech native signed and debuted in the UFC. Hill thought it would be a fun fight, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see him respond to the former champ’s callout.

“From the consensus that I’ve been hearing a lot of, it’s I ‘don’t deserve the title shot.’ I think even Jiri said that which is crazy as hell to me because he only had like 2 wins and he got a title shot,” Hill said to TMZ Sports prior to UFC 283 about Prochazka. “That’s weird, know what I’m saying? I’ve wanted the Jiri fight for years. I’m hearing his shoulder isn’t as bad as they thought it was. He can be back by the summer. S**t, run that. That’s a thousand percent what I want. I’ve been ready to show him the levels to even the style that he thinks he’s good at.”

Jamahal Hill (12-1 and one No Contest) is riding a four-fight winning streak as prior to the title win over Teixeira, he had knockout wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Jimmy Crute.

Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC as he submitted Teixeira back in June to become the new champ before vacating the title due to a shoulder injury. Prior to that, he knocked out Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir.

Who do you think would win, Jamahal Hill or Jiri Prochazka?