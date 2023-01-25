Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo title fight pushed back to April’s UFC 287 event

The Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo bantamweight title fight is now pushed back to April’s UFC 287 event.

‘Funk Master’ (22-3 MMA) is sporting an 8-fight winning streak, his last victory coming in October of last year at UFC 280 where he defeated T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) via a second round TKO. It was to be Sterlings second title defence as champion.

‘Triple C’ (16-2 MMA) last fought in May of 2020 at UFC 249 where he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via TKO retaining the bantamweight title. In the post-fight interview, Cejudo announced his retirement and subsequently vacated the title.

It was just last April that the announcement was made that Cejudo, 35, was coming out of retirement and re-entering the USADA testing pool.

Ali Abdelaziz, Henry’s manager, took to ‘Twitter‘ with the news:

“The King @HenryCejudo is back. Hide your wife and hide you kids, nobody is safe.”

Cejudo, after making the decision to return, has called out several fighters some of which include Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA), Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA).

After almost 3 years, Cejudo will now return to the Octagon for a shot at the bantamweight title.

It was rumored that Sterling vs Cejudo would take place on March 4th at UFC 285, but that has had to be pushed back as Sterling continues to recover from injuries.

UFC 287 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 8th, with a location and venue yet to be announced. Will the main event ticket be a Sterling vs Cejudo title fight? While it looks promising, contracts still need to be signed.

Would you like to see ‘Tripe C’ vs ‘Funk Master’ for the belt? Do you believe Cejudo has it in him to become champion after a 3-year hiatus?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!