Jared Gordon weighs in on Doug Crosby’s controversial scorecards from Bellator 289 and UFC 282: “The only thing that makes sense is that he is an idiot”

Jared Gordon has given his thoughts on the controversial scorecards issued by Doug Crosby in the last few weeks.

Back at Bellator 289, Doug Crosby scored the main event 50-45 in favour of Danny Sabatello. On the flip side, his two colleagues scored the contest 48-47 for Raufeon Stots. The decision has led Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulations commission director Mike Mazzulli to review the fight.

One day later, Crosby flew across the country and awarded Paddy Pimblett a 29-28 win over Jared Gordon. He decided that Pimblett had done enough to win the first two rounds, something that many fans disagree with.

In a recent interview, Gordon gave his own thoughts on the matter.

“I believe that the system is good, could be better, but I believe that the judges need to be looked at way more,” Gordon said. “Who’s judging these fights, and how long have they been around? What sports did they judge before, and are they fighters? They should have fighters, retired fighters judging these fights – unbiased people.”

“This guy Crosby, he’s being investigated right now,” Gordon said. “He’s been tied to so many other [decisions], and there’s a million other judges that people hate. [They’re] always crucified. So, yeah I think that’s a big problem and I think that it could be fixed.”

Gordon goes after Crosby

Gordon went on to reference the Danny Sabatello scorecard.

“How could they have given that kid all those rounds?” Gordon questioned. “It’s literally impossible. The only thing that makes sense is that he is an idiot. That’s all I can come up with.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Jared Gordon? Should Doug Crosby be allowed to judge fights again or should he be sanctioned for his actions? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!