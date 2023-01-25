Jamahal Hill commends “legendary” Glover Teixeira for the toughness he displayed at UFC 283: “He never once wore the pain of the fight”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has praised Glover Teixeira’s toughness following their bout at UFC 283.

In the main event of UFC 283, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill went to war. The two men battled it out over the vacant title at 205 pounds and eventually, it was Hill who managed to get his hand raised via a dominant decision.

Still, even though Hill was putting it on the Brazilian veteran in a big way, Glover never gave up. He refused to throw in the towel and instead, was able to push Hill to the very limit.

When discussing the fight in a recent interview, Hill couldn’t help but praise what Teixeira was able to bring to the table.

“It was an incredible moment, you know. From just the hostility in the crowd to going in and performing how I wanted to perform, and just how tough the fight itself was with him never going away. Yeah, bro, it was just a mixture of all those things. He didn’t lay down. He didn’t give it to me easy. I had to go and truly earn this title.”

Hill praises Teixeira

“It was a tough fight,” Hill said. “It was a hell of an opponent, legendary, Hall of Famer. The dude’s toughness is understated. He’s not just tough, he was tough, and he was actively doing the right things to try to win the fight. He was still active, he was still throwing. He was still looking to get a dominant position. The entire time, he never once wore the pain of the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

