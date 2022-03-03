Dana White says “it’s a really bad idea” for Francis Ngannou to box Tyson Fury

Dana White doesn’t think Francis Ngannou has much of a chance if he boxes Tyson Fury.

For quite some time now, Ngannou and Fury have been talking about fighting one another. With the UFC heavyweight champion also in contract negotiation, he has made it clear he wants to box and Fury would be his dream opponent.

“I would like to fight other heavyweight boxers such as Tyson Fury,” Ngannou said in April of 2021 to TMZ Sports. “Absolutely, I’m open to that. Remember, boxing was my primary dream and I still have the fire and the dream inside me. And I believe at some point, I’m going to take that step.”

It would no doubt be a massive fight and spectacle and would represent a massive payday for both men. However, Fury just recently said he would retire after his fight against Dillian Whyte but on Wednesday, he said he would fight in Ngannou in 2023 even though he would be retired.

“I don’t count that as a real boxing fight,” Fury said on The MMA Hour. “That’s not a boxing fight. That’s gonna be a special fight. That will be in a cage in four-ounce gloves, in Las Vegas, at the Raiders Stadium.”

With both men wanting the fight it seems likely it could very well happen, especially if Francis Ngannou potentially reaching free agency and does not need the UFC to allow him to do it. However, if it happens, Dana White doesn’t like Ngannou’s chances.

“It’s a really bad idea for Francis, a really bad idea,” White said in an interview with Barstool Sports.

The interviewer then jumped in to say Ngannou has that freakish one-punch KO power. But, White had a quick response mentioning so did Deontay Wilder who got demolished in back-to-back fights.

“So did Deontay Wilder, he had that one-punch power, too,” White said.

Francis Ngannou is coming off a decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 to defend his belt for the first time. He entered the fight with a knee injury though that will keep him out for several months.

Do you think Francis Ngannou would have a chance against Tyson Fury?