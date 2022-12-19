Jake Shields reportedly banned from UFC PI, facing assault charges for attack on Mike Jackson

Jake Shields has reportedly been banned from UFC PI and is facing assault charges for his attack on Mike Jackson.

The UFC Performance Institute is the official mixed martial arts facility for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The building is located in Enterprise, Nevada opposite the UFC Apex.

Apparently Shields (33-11 MMA) and Jackson (1-2 MMA) have had a tense relationship over ‘Twitter’ which turned physical at the UFC PI late last week.

Shields, 43, posted a video to Twitter on Friday, December 16th of an altercation between the two in Las Vegas. The footage shows several people around them, with Shields on top of Jackson outside of the cage. The message along with the video clip read as follows:

“Finally ran into the b*tch Mike Jackson

He quickly discovered the difference between calling people Nazis In person vs on Twitter

This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist ass”

Jackson is expected to meet with law enforcement officials and file charges against Shields for the attack.

“You can’t go around doing thuggish sh*t and expect there to be no consequences. Jake Shields has to understand there are consequences for your white nationalism action my guy. And you are going to suffer that. You can be upset, but you have no one to blame other than yourself.”

Speaking to ‘MMA Junkie‘, Jackson had this to say about the alleged altercation:

“(The UFC staff was) like, ‘He’s banned. Jake Shields is banned. He can never come back here, so what you wanna do? He can’t come back to the PI. Do you want to leave it at that or press charges? All of this is assault. Apparently the dude is running around saying I punched him or I threw a punch or something. None of that’s true. Here’s why I know it’s true: I didn’t throw a punch at the guy, and all of this is on video.”

What do you think of the exchange between the two fighters? Do you think Jackson will and should bring charges against Shields?

