Jake Paul set to box former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has his next boxing fight booked and he will face a former UFC champion in Tyron Woodley.

After Paul knocked out Ben Askren in April, several MMA fighters and celebrities had called out the brash YouTuber. Woodley was among those calling for the fight and now according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger the fight is agreed to for a date not yet known.

Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2021

Both Paul and Woodley had hinted about the fight on Monday on their social media stories so many thought the bout was a done deal before the report. Paul also revealed the fight will be made official at 10 a.m. eastern on Tuesdya.

“Fight announcement tomorrow morning. This will be the biggest fight yet x5. This will be the hardest fight I’ve had, the toughest opponent by far, the most known opponent. We will break another boxing PPV record,” Paul wrote on his Instagram stories.

Woodley, meanwhile, posted a video of Darren Till talking about how it’s the young lions turn in a subtle jab to Paul.

“Love the energy of the young Lion. Another one will learn soon,” Woodley wrote in a post about Paul.

Jake Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer and coming off a KO win over Askren who is a close friend of Woodley. He also knocked out Nate Robinson in the second round and TKO’d YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, is on a four-fight losing skid and coming off a submission loss to Vicente Luque. However, he has legit KO power and is known for his striking. He also had a dust-up with Paul and his team in the locker room before the Askren fight so it makes sense for the bout to come to fruition.

