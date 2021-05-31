Floyd Mayweather compares boxing match with Logan Paul to “legalized bank robbery”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather compared his upcoming exhibition bout against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul to a “legalized bank robbery”

Mayweather returns to the boxing ring this Saturday night when he takes on Paul in a high-profile exhibition match on Showtime PPV. The odds for this fight list Mayweather as a huge favorite to defeat Paul, which is no surprise given how much experience he has in boxing and all the success he’s had in the ring. Even though Paul is the younger and bigger fighter, the bookies and the majority of fans aren’t giving him much of a chance in the fight. In fact, Mayweather himself isn’t giving Paul much of a shot at beating him, either.

Speaking to Showtime’s “Inside Mayweather vs. Paul” show before this weekend’s big fight, Mayweather compared boxing Paul to the legalized robbing of a bank, insinuating that it’s an easy fight and that he’ll be making good money for a quick night at the office.

“My nickname is ‘Money’ for a reason. I worked extremely hard for years and years to get to a certain level. A level where we can start calling everything an event. I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it’s something easy like [the Paul fight], a legalized bank robbery, I gotta do it. I have to do it,” Mayweather said (via Boxing Scene).

For Mayweather, it’s fair to say that Paul represents one of the least-experienced opponents he’s ever had in boxing. Although Paul is a tremendous athlete in his own right, the lack of fighting someone at the level of a Mayweather seems likely to hurt him in the fight. Though Paul has a puncher’s chance since this is a fistfight between two human beings, he’ll have to hit Mayweather in order to touch him, and considering how good Mayweather’s defense is, most seem to think this fight is going to be a walk in the park.

Do you think Logan Paul will be the easiest fight Floyd Mayweather has ever had in boxing?