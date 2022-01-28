Sean O’Malley believes Jake Paul is a “bigger star” than Francis Ngannou: “It is what it is”

Sean O’Malley, (15-1 MMA) on episode 50 of his YouTube show, stated that Jake Paul is a ‘bigger star’ than UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

As everyone knows, Ngannou (17-3 MMA) defeated Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA) at UFC 270 last weekend, retaining the heavyweight title. There was much chatter about the fact that Dana White did not put the belt on the victor and was absent after the post-fight press conference.

Ngannou and the UFC have been in a bitter contract dispute for some time and ‘The Predator’ revealed on ‘The MMA Hour’ that he apparently lost approx. $7 million by not signing the latest UFC contract offer. Ngannou has often stated that it’s not ‘all about the money’ and that other factors play into why he has yet to sign on with the UFC.

Jake Paul, a social media star and professional boxer is believed to have earned over $25 million in his boxing career to date, making him one of the highest paid boxers in the world. ‘The Problem Child’ has recently voiced his opinions of Dana White and the disrespectful treatment shown to the UFC heavyweight champion.

Apparently Jake Paul’s camp was in talks with Francis Ngannous’ agent concerning a potential boxing match between the two. UFC got wind of the negotiations and threatened to sue.

“Boxing is always in the back of my pocket,” Ngannou has stated, “It’s something I must do before the end of my career.”

Obviously boxing is a lucrative sport and clearly Ngannou isn’t currently happy with the UFC and the restrictions that come with it.

‘Suga’ discussed the popularity contest between Paul and Ngannou during his podcast:

“Does that say $7 million? Could have been over three or four fights… When you are the heavyweight champion of the world and with Jake Paul making $20 million per fight or something, it’s not (a big amount) if you compare it. But dude, also Jake Paul is a bigger star than Ngannou. If you look at numbers and engagement and fans, s**t like that, Jake’s the bigger star. I mean it is what it is,” said O’Malley.

