Leon Edwards plans to “humble” Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “The fame is definitely getting to your head”

Leon Edwards believes that fame has gotten to Kamaru Usman’s head.

Edwards is set to rematch Usman in the main event of UFC 278 for the welterweight title and the Brit is confident he will leave Salt Lake City, Utah as the champion.

“I’m going in with the mindset of becoming a champion, it’s been a long road for me to get here,” Edwards said at the UFC 278 press conference. “I am grabbing it with both hands. I don’t care about the roar. My aim is to go out there and provide for my family and become number one.”

Not only is Edwards confident he is more skilled than Usman now, but he believes the champ has let fame get to his head. Usman, of course, has become a big star since becoming a champion and will even be featured in Black Panther. With that, Edwards thinks Usman isn’t training as hard as he believes the fame has gotten to his head.

advertisement - continue reading below

“Fair play to you, for trying what you’re trying, but the fame is definitely getting to your head,” Edwards said. “I’m going to humble you after Saturday night.”

If Edwards is right, he has a good chance at defeating Kamaru Usman and becoming the champ on Saturday. However, Usman denies that is the case. Instead, he says he has been training hard and is eager to prove he still is the best welterweight.

Leon Edwards (19-3 and one No Contest) is coming off a five-round decision win over Nate Diaz. Prior to that, he had a No Contest against Belal Muhammad due to an accidental eye poke. He’s on a 10-fight unbeaten streak and holds notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque. His last loss came back in 2015 to Usman. He’s also currently ranked third at welterweight.

Do you think Leon Edwards will beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278?

advertisement - continue reading below