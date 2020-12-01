Jake Paul claims he made $10 million plus pay-per-view sales for knocking out Nate Robinson

Jake Paul made quite a bit of money for his boxing match against Nate Robinson.

In the co-main event on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, Paul was set for his second pro boxing bout against three-time Slam Dunk champion, Nate Robinson. It was a very intriguing bout and one that many fans wanted to see. In the end, it was Paul who won the fight by vicious second-round knockout.

In the lead up to the fight and after the fight many wondered how much each man was paid. Given that Mike Tyson was paid $10 million and Roy Jones Jr. at $3 million, many figured both Paul and Robinson would be under that number. However, that is not the case as the 23-year-old YouTuber took to social media to reveal he made $10 million-plus for the fight.

Ehhhh not true. Making $10m + depending on ppv sales — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 30, 2020

It is interesting to see Jake Paul get paid what Mike Tyson was paid. There is no question he was the A-Side of his fight and brought in tons of viewers for the fight. So, he should be rewarded and if the pay-per-view sales went well, he could easily clear $10 million.

With these big paydays, it won’t be the last time we see Paul fight. He even called out several people following his win.

“I’ve been training my ass off for the past year. I’m taking this seriously. I have a long list of opponents I want to fight. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I will knock both of them out. There’s my brother (Logan Paul), Austin McBroom,” Paul said after his win. “I want to be in the sport for a long time. I’m in love with it. Why not?”

