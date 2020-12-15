Kamaru Usman “will go down as one of the all-time greats” when he retires, says Dana White

UFC president, Dana White has high expectations for the current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

When Usman was making his run up the welterweight division, White criticized him a ton. He called him boring and ripped him apart when Usman said he only fought at 30 percent when he defeated Emil Meek. However, since then, “The Nigerian Nightmare” has dominated opponents like Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal. The champ also had a fantastic fight with Colby Covington in what was one of the best fights of 2019.

Now that Kamaru Usman is becoming a dominant champ, Dana White praised the welterweight champ in an Instagram comment.

“Nobody was more critical of @usman84kg in the beginning then me. He’s a BAD MOTHER F****R now!! He’s incredible no matter where the fight goes. By the time he’s done he will go down as one of the all-time greats,” White wrote.

Kamaru Usman is currently 17-1 as a pro and riding a 16-fight winning streak. Inside the UFC he is 12-0. He also holds notable wins over Covington, Masvidal, Woodley, Demian Maia, and Rafael dos Anjos among others. The champ is expected to fight Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 in February as he looks for the third defense of his title.

There is no question Kamaru Usman is one of the best fighters on the UFC roster. He is currently running through the welterweight division and if he can get a few more title defenses he could be in the GOAT conversation, but Georges St-Pierre will likely remain the welterweight GOAT.

However, if Usman really wants to cement his legacy he will likely need to move up in weight to try and become a champ-champ. If he does that, his legacy is secured and he could very well be one of the best ever as White believes he will be.

Do you agree with Dana White that Kamaru Usman will go down as one of the all-time greats?