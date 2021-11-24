Jake Paul declined drug testing for upcoming fight according to Tommy Fury’s team

Jake Paul has reportedly declined to have drug testing ahead of his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury.

Fury’s dad, John Fury, recently revealed in an interview with Marca that Paul and his team declined drug testing for the fight. Fury’s team was pushing for VADA (voluntarily anti-doping association) to handle the drug testing which was shot down.

“There’s all kinds of stuff in the contract, as you’ve got to do this and you’ve got to do that,” said John Fury about Paul-Fury. “I could go into it more and more, but I don’t want to bore people with the politics. They wouldn’t sign up to the VADA testing as well. That bothered me a little bit because I wanted that in the contract, but they wouldn’t do that.”

Not having drug testing is disappointing news for Team Fury as Tommy Fury is used to doing multiple drug tests for his fights. Yet, it is not something that will cancel the fight as it is a scrap Fury wants and knows he can win with ease.

“I’m not even bothered about that, because of what they’re going to do, they’re going to do anyway,” Fury later added. “We just want the fight because we know we can win it. People think that Tommy’s getting paid to lose, they’re joking. A Fury would rather be put to death than go down that road.”

This is also not the first time that Paul has been accused of not allowing drug tests. Tyron Woodley said there were no drug tests for their fight and accused the YouTuber of taking steroids, so it is surprising to see no tests for his fight with Fury.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view match on December 18 in Tampa. It’s an intriguing matchup as both men are undefeated and very popular on social media and generally don’t like one another.

