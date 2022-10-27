Jake Paul and Anderson Silva agree to bet ahead of boxing fight on Saturday

Jake Paul has once again made a bet prior to his boxing fight.

Paul has been vocal in trying to make bets with his opponents. He had offered a bet to Ben Askren which was not accepted, that would’ve seen Funky’s purse doubled if he won. He and Tyron Woodley also agreed to a tattoo bet, which ‘The Chosen One’ ended up following up with (see that here).

- Advertisement -

Ahead of Paul’s slated fights against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., he once again had bets in place before the bouts were called off. Now, as he’s about to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on Saturday against Anderson Silva the two fighters agreed to a bet on Thursday.

Paul-Silva Bet Made

- Advertisement -

At the press conference, the two agreed that if Silva wins, Paul fights Silva in kickboxing. If Paul wins, Silva joins with Paul to start an MMA fighters association to help athletes get more money and healthcare.

The bet shouldn’t come as a surprise given that Paul’s history of making bets and he has also been vocal in wanting to help MMA fighters improve healthcare in pay. He has challenged Dana White multiple times to do it and having Silva a part of that will be a major benefit.

Yet, if Anderson Silva wins, it’s uncertain how intriguing a kickboxing match would be as the former UFC champ would only be better if he is allowed to utilize kicks. However, there is no question Paul has a ton of confidence he will once again get his hand raised on Saturday.

Jake Paul enters the fight with a perfect 5-0 record and coming off back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley including the second one by KO. He also holds notable wins over Ben Askren and Nate Robinson. Anderson Silva, meanwhile, is 3-0 as a pro boxer and 2-0 since his UFC release.

- Advertisement -

Who do you think will win, Jake Paul or Anderson Silva?

- Advertisement -