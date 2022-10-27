Pro fighters make their picks for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match

In the main event of a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on Saturday in Arizona, Jake Paul has the toughest test of his career as he takes on former UFC champ, Anderson Silva. Heading into the fight, Paul is a -192 favorite while the Brazilian is a +150 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. Many believe Silva will get it done while some are starting to believe Paul is legit.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva:

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Anderson Silva by TKO or a dominant decision.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Gosh, man I really don’t know. I hate to say it but I think Paul gets the win and rolls on. Jake is better than guys give credit for and Silva is one of the GOATs of MMA and a good boxer but Jake is a lot better than people think.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: I’m going with Silva, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Paul won.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Anderson Silva, not because he is an MMA guy but because of how good of a striker he is. I do think Jake Paul is better than people give him credit for, he’s not a YouTuber, he’s a legit pro boxer and has all the resources to have the best guys around him.

Zak Cummings, UFC middleweight: I would say Silva by murder but I don’t trust boxing at all. I just don’t trust it, something stupid is going to happen.

AJ Dobson, UFC middleweight: I think Anderson Silva has it, I have been let down and Paul is better than people think but I’ll say Silva.

Jared Vanderaa, UFC heavyweight: I want to lean toward Silva because of what he has done in MMA but I’m not going to be surprised if Paul beats him. I know people don’t want to hear that, but Paul has a ton of money, can bring in the best coaches and training partners and all he does is boxing.

John Castenada, UFC bantamweight: Anderson Silva for sure. If it’s not staged or a real fight, I think Silva has it. It is a step up in competition for Paul and although Silva is older, I still think he is good enough to beat Silva at his age.

Joseph Holmes, UFC middleweight: It’s a dumb matchup but I’ll say Anderson Silva due to his experience.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: Anderson Silva by whatever he wants.

Fighters picking Jake Paul: Dustin Jacoby

Fighters picking Anderson Silva: Brandon Royval, Josh Fremd, Julian Erosa, Zak Cummings, AJ Dobson, Jared Vanderaa, John Castaneda, Joseph Holmes, and Randy Costa

