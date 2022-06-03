Jairzinho Rozenstruik unhappy with proposed Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic interim title fight: “It’s unfair”

UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik doesn’t like the idea of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

The two former champions are rumored for an interim title fight later this year. With Francis Ngannou on the shelf due to injury, and possibly leaving the UFC, the promotion has settled on making an interim championship. Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic seem to be the leading contenders for the interim bout.

Both men have been out of action for a while. Miocic hasn’t been seen since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou last March at UFC 260. Jones, meanwhile, hasn’t been in the cage since a controversial decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020.

That lack of activity being rewarded with a title fight doesn’t sit well with Jairzinho Rozenstruik. ‘Bigi Boy’ is set to face Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 56 this Saturday.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Rozenstruik discussed about the possible fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. It’s safe to say he’s not a fan of the possible booking.

“Some names being up in the air for the interim title, and I disagree with that because we are the fighters that keep the division up and running. I understand part of it is that it’s the fight people want to see, it’s going to be a good fight. But, I think it’s unfair to us who kept fighting during COVID, during these three years.”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik continued, “Then, you sit down and are inactive and you get to jump in for a title fight. Yeah, Jon Jones and Stipe [Miocic] that’s the matchup they’re trying to make I see. It’s unfair compared to us, we’ve been fighting, and we deserve a chance.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think about Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s comments? Do you want to see Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic? Sound off in the comments below!