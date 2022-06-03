Sage Northcutt targeting return against Shinya Aoki this summer: “What’s the problem?”

ONE Championship lightweight Sage Northcutt is targeting a return against former champion Shinya Aoki.

‘Super Sage’ has been out of action for over three years. In May 2019, Northcutt faced off against Cosmo Alexandre in his debut for ONE Championship. He wound up losing the fight via a brutal first-round knockout.

Due to the knockout, Sage Northcutt suffered multiple facial fractures, forcing him out of action. He had a set return date last April against Shinya Aoki, however, the fight was canceled.

Due to the lingering effects of COVID-19, Northcutt pulled out and was replaced by Eduard Folayang. Aoki went on to secure the victory via first-round submission.

That bout cancellation came and went, and Sage Northcutt hasn’t been heard from since. While his initial signing to ONE Championship was highly-publicized, not much has happened. Now, three years after his debut, Northcutt is ready to get back to action.

On Twitter, the normally reserved 26-year-old called for a re-booking against Shinya Aoki. For his part, the former ONE champion is coming off a knockout defeat to Yoshihiro Akiyama in March.

Northcutt alleged that the two were supposed to fight later this year, but the fight hasn’t been booked. ‘Super Sage’ also asked the Japanese legend what the issue is with booking the contest.

Hey Shinya @a_ok_i , I was told you were going to be my opponent on One championship’s July or August card if you didn’t get injured in your grappling match. Why won’t you fight me on the July or August Amazon Card.. What’s the problem? — Sage Northcutt (@sagenorthcutt) June 3, 2022

While it remains to be seen if the booking will be made official, there’s no doubt this one would be a fun fight.

What do you think about Sage Northcutt’s comments? Do you want to see him fight Shinya Aoki? Sound off in the comments below!

