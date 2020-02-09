Dominick Reyes on UFC 247 loss to Jon Jones: “I know I won that fight”

UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes believes that he should have gotten the judges’ decision over champion Jon Jones at UFC 247.

The judges scored the main event of UFC 247 for Jones with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46, leading to the champ having another successful light heavyweight title defense. Despite many fans and media scoring the bout for Reyes, none of the three judges felt that way, which led to controversy when the scorecards were read.

Speaking at the UFC 247 post-fight press conference, Reyes told media that he believes he won the fight and that he should be the UFC light heavyweight champion right now, not Jones. Check it out below (via MMAFighting.com).

.@DomReyes was a little confused over the judges' scorecards following his loss to Jon Jones at #UFC247: "One of the judges had it 49-46. Who are you? I might want to have a word with you." Watch full video: https://t.co/jckYScVq1z pic.twitter.com/zk62nitTY7 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 9, 2020

“I do feel disrespected, you know? One of the judges had it 49-46, like, who are you? I might want to have a word with you. But other than that man, I know I won that fight. I know I won that fight. I was in that fight. I don’t have to watch the replay. I was there. I made Jon Joes look like just a man. I brought the fight to him,” Reyes said.

Reyes can take some solace in knowing that plenty of fans and media scored the fight in his favor. Not only that, but UFC president Dana Whtie also scored the fight for Reyes. Ultimately, though, the judges thought Jones did enough to win, and Reyes is not the man wearing the UFC light heavyweight championship around his waist today.

With Corey Anderson taking on Jan Blachowicz next weekend at UFC Rio Rancho in a likely No. 1 contender’s bout, it’s unlikely that Reyes will be granted an immediate rematch. But perhaps with a few more wins he could get another crack at Jones and take back what many feel like is rightfully his.

