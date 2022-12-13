Nick Diaz vows to make comeback in 2023, targets Israel Adesanya: “I’m just gonna be a whole new me”

Nick Diaz says he will fight again in 2023.

Diaz made his return to the Octagon at UFC 266 and suffered a TKO loss to Robbie Lawler. Although he lost the fight, Diaz is confident he is getting better, and even at 39 years old, he’s confident he can still fight at a high level.

Not only does Diaz think he can compete with the best, but he plans to prove himself in 2023 as he announced he will be coming back. Not only does Nick Diaz want to come back, but he also wants to fight the best as he eyes a fight with Israel Adesanya.

“You can see me back on top in 2023, I’m making a comeback,” Diaz said while attending Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas to watch UFC 282 (via MMAMania). “I’m going to be quicker than ever, stronger than ever, better than ever — I’m just gonna be a whole new me. Whoever is on top at the time [I want], preferably Israel Adesanya, if he gets his title back.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Diaz say he will return, as his coach has made it clear he thought the elder Diaz brother would return. However, many have been vocal in saying they don’t want to see him fight again after his UFC 266 performance.

Nick Diaz (26-10 and two No Contest) is on a four-fight winless streak and is coming off the loss to Lawler. Prior to that, he had the No Contest to Anderson Silva which was originally a win for Silva but it was overturned after both tested positive for drugs. Also on the losing skid, he dropped a decision to Georges St-Pierre by decision for the belt with the losing streak beginning with a decision loss to Carlos Condit for the interim strap. In his career, he holds notable wins over BJ Penn, Paul Daley, Frank Shamrock, and Lawler among others.

Would you like to see Nick Diaz fight in 2023 against Israel Adesanya?