VIDEO | Henry Cejudo goes to bat for Mike Perry, claims ‘Platinum’ is innocent

The former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo, has backed Mike Perry following his alleged bar fight in Texas, as the pair shrugged off any negativity in a video posted to social media.

Perry, a welterweight, allegedly punched an older gentleman in a bar during an outing with his girlfriend earlier this month.

Twitter user @MMAEejit posted the video on his social media, showing Perry arguing with a woman as he left the restaurant. The incident escalated as the 28-year old began an argument with an older man. He ultimately punched the man in the face, dropping him to the floor. In the clip, he is also seen shouting racial slurs and goading witnesses to call the police.

Mike Perry in a bar fight last night over someone “touching him”. This is pretty disgusting behaviour from a UFC calibre fighter. Acting like a complete child. pic.twitter.com/ZAuxZTtXtW — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) July 8, 2020

The incident sparked criticism from the MMA community including UFC president, Dana White. The organization released an official statement online that Perry could not compete until he sought treatment.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” the statement, which was obtained by ESPN, read.

“The conduct displayed by Perry is no reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”

At the time of the incident, “Platinum” remained quiet regarding his controversy. Now he appears unfazed by any criticism as he smiled and laughed with Henry Cejudo. The welterweight star was almost unrecognizable as he donned platinum blonde hair and reflective shades accompanied by his bantamweight pal in a recent clip.

“Platinum Perry is innocent baby, bend the knee,” Cejudo said in the video.

“Triple C is here to declare and pardon @platinummikeperry of innocence of all accounts! If the peasant asked to be hit you must acquit. #freemikeperry,” Cejudo added in the caption for his post.

Triple C is here to declare and pardon @platinummikeperry of innocence of all accounts! If the peasant asked to be hit you must acquit. #freemikeperry pic.twitter.com/TJD9g8w7JJ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 19, 2020

