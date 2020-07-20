Henry Cejudo sends a message to Dana White after witnessing the UFC hand his belts to a couple of “Rent A champs”

Henry Cejudo has sent a message to UFC President Dana White in the wake of new bantamweight and flyweight champions being crowned.

“Triple C” retired from mixed martial arts back in May after his convincing win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, opening the door for both of the aforementioned divisions to move on without him. In the last few weeks, Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo have both stepped up to the plate and won titles in their respective weight classes – prompting more than a few responses from Cejudo.

While he may claim to be retired from active competition, the majority of fans and pundits believe that it’s just a matter of time before he steps back into the Octagon to try and reclaim his crown.

Hey @danawhite my retirement was sincere but watching you guys give belts to these “RENT A champs” makes me CrInGe! – The one and only Triple C. #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/IsrjiSkKi4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 19, 2020

As we all know, Cejudo is the kind of fighter that chases history as opposed to what is considered to be conventional in this sport, and that’s precisely why he is interested in going after Alexander Volkanovski’s Featherweight Championship.

If he managed to beat “The Great” then he’d become the first fighter in UFC history to win a belt in three different divisions. After Volkanovski edged out a narrow win over Max Holloway in their recent rematch, Cejudo had his own set of thoughts on the title picture at 145 pounds.

“I feel like me winning a third belt in the UFC would cement me as the greatest fighter of all time in the sport of mixed martial arts, because nobody will be able to do that but ‘Triple C,’” Cejudo said (via MMA Junkie).

“I thought Holloway probably won that fight,” Cejudo said. “Holloway won, man. It’s unfortunate. I was going for Volkanovski because I think it’s just a better matchup for me. He’s only about 2 inches taller than me, so I feel like he’d be a better matchup for me if we were to ever fight – if he wasn’t so scared and not scared to sign the damn contract.”

Do you think we’ll ever see Henry Cejudo back in the Octagon?