Kelvin Gastelum issues statement following submission loss to Jack Hermansson

Kelvin Gastelum was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squared off with Jack Hermansson in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC Fight Island 2 event.

Unfortunately for The Ultimate Fighter Season 17 winner, things did not go as planned in his bout with ‘The Joker’ this evening. After Hermansson shot in for a takedown, Gastelum was able to hit a beautiful reversal that put the powerful Swede on his back. However, Hermansson quickly rolled for a heel hook submission and was able to secure the hold. After a quick crank, Kelvin Gastelum had no choice but to tapout.

The loss marked Gastelum’s third in a row, as the 28-year-old had previously suffered defeats to Darren Till and Israel Adesanya respectively.

The California native, Kelvin Gastelum (15-6 MMA), took to Twitter shortly following tonight’s setback where he issued the following apology to fans, his team and the UFC brass.

“Truly embarrassed guys. I’m sorry. My team, my family, UFC, Dana White, Mick Maynard. You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who u are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.

It was no doubt a disappointing loss for Kelvin Gastelum, but not one he should be apologizing for. Even the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world can get caught in those nasty leg holds.

Still, it will be back to the drawing board for Gastelum who has not recorded a win since his 2018 split-decision victory over Ronaldo Souza.

As for Jack Hermansson, ‘The Joker’ is now positioned nicely for a top contender fight at middleweight, this after winning five of his past six Octagon appearances.

Who would you like to see Kelvin Gastelum fight in his next UFC appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation! This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 18, 2020