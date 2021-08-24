Jacare Souza reveals the main “mistake” he made during his UFC career

Jacare Souza admits he made one big mistake during his UFC run.

After Souza suffered a submission loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262, the Brazilian was released from the promotion. He ended his UFC tenure on a four-fight losing skid and during that run, he dropped a split decision to Jan Blachowicz. Despite his losing streak, Souza was also a top middleweight contender and the former Strikeforce middleweight champion admits he should’ve waited for a title shot.

“I don’t keep overthinking things that happened in the past, I always aim at the future,” Souza said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I think that when someone keeps talking too much about that past it’s because he’s afraid of the future.

“But I do believe I’ve made a mistake. People that were with me have made mistakes,” Souza continued. “For example, could have put my foot down and said, ‘No, now we’ll wait and fight when it’s our turn [for the belt].’ That didn’t happen, but I can’t cry about it now. If there were mistakes made, I think that’s it.”

Since being released, Jacare Souza did retire from the sport. He does hold notable wins over Derek Brunson, twice, Gegard Mousasi, and Chris Weidman. He was always on the cusp of a title shot but took another fight and then lost.

With his career now over, Jacare Souza says he’s proud of what he did and he hopes his legacy holds up as someone who always went to battle.

“What I’ve lived inside the Octagon was wonderful, regardless of wins or losses,” Souza said. “I had the opportunity to go there, work, see people cheering. I had a great time inside the Octagon. I hope [fans] remember me as someone that has never given up. Losing or winning, [someone] who has always fought. I hope they remember me as someone who really went to battle.”

Do you think Jacare Souza should’ve waited for a title shot?