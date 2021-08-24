Jake Paul convinced he is in Dana White’s head over fighter pay remarks

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is convinced that he is in UFC president Dana White’s head over the fighter pay remarks he recently made.

Paul has been at the forefront of the fighter pay movement for UFC fighters. The boxing star wants White to pay his fighters more, and with Paul being so vocal about the low fighter pay in the UFC, it’s led to a number of MMA fighters speaking out recently about their pay, including middleweight contender Jared Cannonier, and women’s strawweight Cheyanne Buys. However, despite the increased talk about fighter pay, there haven’t been any changes to the way UFC fighters are paid in regards to giving them a bump in pay.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Paul said that he believes he is in White’s head because he has noticed the UFC president has been talking about him more in regards to fighter pay.

“He talks about me way more than I talk about him. A lot of times I’ll just be minding my business and then all of a sudden there’s like a whole new interview that comes out where he’s talking about me. I’m definitely in his head because before when we were talking, it was just random back and forth but now I’m actually affecting his business and they don’t like that,” Paul said.

“Those are big wig guys with a lot of power who are very greedy and they will do anything to get to the top. They have gotten to the top but they want more. They always want more. That’s how these billionaire sharks are. They will kill and eat everyone in their path to put more money into their bank accounts. I’m in his head, I’m affecting his pockets and he doesn’t like that.”

Do you think Jake Paul will be the one to make a difference in fighter pay in the UFC?