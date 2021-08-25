Tyron Woodley sends violent warning to Jake Paul: “You’re going to see Jake Paul get hurt in a way you’d never imagine”

Tyron Woodley is eager to spoil all Jake Paul’s plans on Sunday in Cleveland.

Paul, the former Disney and YouTube star turned boxer, is 3-0 as a pro but will get his toughest test on Sunday when he faces Woodley. It’s an intriguing matchup but for “The Chosen One” he has some violent plans for Paul.

“I’m just glad to be a part of it, but I’m not only here to participate,” Woodley said on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour. “I’m here to f*****g take over. And you’re going to see Jake Paul get hurt in a way you’d never imagine. He may not want to do this again after this.”

Not only does Tyron Woodley expect to beat Paul but he says this fight reminds him of his bout against Rory MacDonald. However, he says he learned from that as he fought MacDonald in his hometown like he is doing with Paul.

Woodley also believes fans are going to love this performance against Paul as he is confident he will get the KO win.

“I just can’t wait to play the spoiler,” Woodley said. “I remember this when I was fighting Rory MacDonald, I was fighting Rory MacDonald in Vancouver, it was his hometown, and I was doing all of the Embeddeds, all of the videos, all of the promos. I had all these crazy sponsors, and I spent so much time and energy running around [doing all of it]. He wouldn’t do any interviews, he wouldn’t let anybody into his hotel room. He was locked in and he was focused. And even when the news came that actually this fight is not the No. 1 contendership fight anymore, he still remained focused.

“That reminds me of the younger version of Tyron Woodley — what Jake Paul is doing. All of the down-the-road looking at other fighters, all of the setting up the Furys to fight on this card, and ‘if then, if what’s about this,’ and doing all of the additional media and all of the additional bullsh*t,” Woodley continued. “I’m just going to sit there and smile because I did it once. But I wisened up now as an OG, to know that I’m representing MMA, but I’m representing the OGs for real. Not the older guys, but the real people who really stand for something, that really have been around the block a couple times and they’ve got war wounds to prove it.

“That’s what I stand for,” Woodley concluded. “And anybody who really f*cks with that is going to love this performance. They’re going to love these hands going upside his head. And I didn’t buy into the bullsh*t. I didn’t buy into the Disney stuff. I didn’t buy into the drama or taking on extra pressure that he did. He’s got so much pressure on him. And I’ll look to go out there and make an example and make a statement.”

Tyron Woodley is on a four-fight losing streak in the UFC but admits he is in a better place now and is confident he will win.

Do you think Tyron Woodley will KO Jake Paul?