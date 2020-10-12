Israel Adesanya scoffs at potential fight with Chris Weidman: “That fight will end in the first round if it happens”

Reigning and undefeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya finds the recent callouts from former division title holder Chris Weidman “a bit weird”.

Despite going just 2-5 over his past seven Octagon appearances Weidman has been doing his best to score a title fight with ‘Stylebender’.

Ever since Israel Adesanya handed Paulo Costa the first loss of his career at UFC 253, Weidman has been doing his best to draw the attention of the undefeated middleweight champion.

‘The All American’ insinuated that he would be able to utilize his strong wrestling skills to “ragdoll” Adesanya in a potential fight.

More recently the former UFC middleweight kingpin in Chris Weidman took to Twitter where he dubbed a fight with Israel Adesanya as being “easy money”.

“Hey, I just realized I have 2 common opponents with Adesanya… Gastelum who I finished. Then Silva who I finished twice. Israel Adesanya squeaked by decisions on both of those guys.. Adesanya is just another Silva without the black belt in Jitsu. Easy Money.”

Those comments clearly amused Adesanya who responded with the following remarks in a interview:

“It was a bit weird for me, but I already have him figured out,” Israel Adesanya told MMA Junkie. “I have it figured out right down to how I’m going to take him out. Let him bring his double leg, let him bring his single leg, let him try and force me to the fence. He’s not going to strike with me. Come strike with me – one thing that he has going good for him is, one thing he said before he knocked out Anderson Silva, at the weigh-ins, he looked at him dead in the eyes and said, ‘I’m not scared of you. I’m not scared of you.’ He said that over and over to him; I remember that.”

Israel Adesanya continued by suggesting that the former middleweight champion in Chris Weidman was “already done” at this point in his career.

“I told him, ‘I look forward to fighting you one day,’ because I actually thought he would be at the top for a while, but he unfortunately hasn’t been doing well lately,” Adesanya said. “Not that he can’t come back. Look at Jan Blachowicz; he came back and now he’s the champion. But yeah, I’m just saying, I’ve studied these mother(expletives), they think this is a (expletive) game. Weidman is already done. That fight will end in the first round if it happens, but you’ve got to get some wins first, bro. A few wins first, yeah.”

Weidman (15-5 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Omari Akhmedov in his most recent Octagon appearance, but had previously lost five of his past six fights.

During that rough stretch ‘The All American’ suffered knockout losses to Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, Gegard Mousasi, Ronaldo Souza and most recently Dominick Reyes.

Meanwhile, following his win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253 it appears that Jon Jones could be next for Israel Adesanya. UFC President recently dubbed the bout as the “fight to make“.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 11, 2020