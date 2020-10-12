Video | Watch Joaquin Buckley’s sensational knockout in slow motion

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released slow motion footage of Joaquin Buckley’s phenomenal knockout from this past weekend.

Buckley’s life changed forever on Saturday night as his incredible win over Impa Kasanganay on Fight Island went viral around the world. It’s been called the greatest knockout in UFC history by many, and at this stage, it’s hard to disagree with that sentiment.

As fans continue to speculate over Buckley’s future with the promotion and who he could fight next, the UFC is taking advantage of this moment as much as they possibly can.

Here’s Joaquin Buckley’s incredible knockout in slow motion from a different angle 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Fj2ZYpfMX4 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 11, 2020

UFC president Dana White certainly recognized the impact of what he’d just seen, interrupting a Buckley post-fight interviews to inform him that he was guaranteed to land a $50,000 bonus thanks to the win.

Some will question whether or not that figure accurately represents just how incredible the knockout was and also whether or not the promotion should look at extending the bonuses.

With his win over Impa Kasanganay, a Contender Series product, Joaquin Buckley is now 1-1 in the UFC, having succumbed to a third-round cross in his debut fight, against Kevin Holland. He has previously competed under the LFA and Bellator banners.

Kasanganay, on the other hand, has experienced his first taste of defeat in the Octagon, but is taking this loss to Buckley in stride—even despite its viral nature.

