Video | Watch Joaquin Buckley’s sensational knockout in slow motion

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released slow motion footage of Joaquin Buckley’s phenomenal knockout from this past weekend.
Buckley’s life changed forever on Saturday night as his incredible win over Impa Kasanganay on Fight Island went viral around the world. It’s been called the greatest knockout in UFC history by many, and at this stage, it’s hard to disagree with that sentiment.
As fans continue to speculate over Buckley’s future with the promotion and who he could fight next, the UFC is taking advantage of this moment as much as they possibly can.
Here’s Joaquin Buckley’s incredible knockout in slow motion from a different angle 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Fj2ZYpfMX4
UFC president Dana White certainly recognized the impact of what he’d just seen, interrupting a Buckley post-fight interviews to inform him that he was guaranteed to land a $50,000 bonus thanks to the win.
Some will question whether or not that figure accurately represents just how incredible the knockout was and also whether or not the promotion should look at extending the bonuses.
With his win over Impa Kasanganay, a Contender Series product, Joaquin Buckley is now 1-1 in the UFC, having succumbed to a third-round cross in his debut fight, against Kevin Holland. He has previously competed under the LFA and Bellator banners.
Kasanganay, on the other hand, has experienced his first taste of defeat in the Octagon, but is taking this loss to Buckley in stride—even despite its viral nature.
@newmansa94 God bless you. It was an honor to step in the Octagon with you and to do what I love. Safe travels to you and your team Beautiful shot. Way to fight. I will improve. To the @ufc and all staff members thank you for making fight Island a possibility . You are a top notch organization. I know the best is yet to come. God is great and He has never failed me. Never will. He’s so faithful. I look forward to to the opportunity to getting back into the Octagon. Back to work. God bless you. Thank you to my Dad such a blessing to have you in my corner , @nanucosta , and @bryan_barberena for cornering you had me prepared. Thank you so to my @gymotribe for working with me. You all have a special place in my heart. The best is yet to come. • • “Yet what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory he will reveal to us later.” Romans 8:18 NLT • • – Love Tshilobo 🐃🇺🇸❤️🇨🇩🐃 #ufcfightisland5
What are your thoughts on this viral knockout from Joaquin Buckley?