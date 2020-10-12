Paige VanZant flaunts her assets in risque bikini photos

Former UFC standout Paige VanZant received a ton of likes on social media Friday afternoon after she uploaded some risque bikini photos.

VanZant, who recently left the UFC and signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, has been known to flaunt her good looks in the past. However, the photos ‘PVZ’ shared on Friday were a little more risky and risque than usual.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGIcXFiHcaO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Paige VanZant (8-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 251 event on Yas Island, where she suffered a first round submission loss to Amanda Ribas. Prior to her setback to Ribas, ‘PVZ’ was coming off a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich in Janaury of 2019.

As noted above, ’12 Gauge’ recently signed a four-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. While her official debut has yet to be announced, Paige VanZant recently sent a message to critics suggesting she should not compete in BKFC due to the risk of ruining her good looks.

“I understand people think I’m cute but I’m a fighter and an athlete first and foremost,” VanZant said (via MMA Fighting). “A cut on your face always heals. I’ve been cut open before and people still think I’m pretty, and it hasn’t hurt my career yet. I feel like at this point, I’ll be paid well enough I can have plastic surgery. I have a plastic surgeon on speed dial and I can send him a text and say hey, you’ve got to fix me up.”

In the same interview, Paige VanZant opened up on the appeal of her deal with BKFC, which reportedly has a multi-million-dollar price tag.

“It was the opportunity I was excited about,” VanZant said. “I’ve been a fan of their sport and it’s something that I’m really going to be able to show off my striking. If you look at my MMA career, my biggest downfall has been my jiu-jitsu and my striking has been my passion. I’m so excited to show that off.”

Are you going to tune in and watch Paige VanZant compete under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 11, 2020